Incumbent Jeff Redmon is seeking another three-year term to the St. Croix Central School Board Election Day.
Voters will have to decide between Redmon and two challengers – Lance Rongstad and Dave Roos. The top two vote getters April 5 will be on the School Board for the next three years.
Redmon has served on the School Board since 1998. Kirk Lyksett, who has been a board member for the last 19 years, was the other incumbent, whose term was up. He decided not to seek reelection this year.
Lance Rongstad
Please tell us about your background. Please include how long you have lived in the district, hometown, family, primary occupation, etc.)
I moved to the district last July with my wife, Kelly, and our 3 children that currently attend SCC (4th grade daughter, 1st grade daughter, Pre-k son). I grew up in Eleva, WI and attended Bemidji State University and the University of Minnesota to complete my undergrad and graduate degrees. I have spent my professional career working in the medical device industry in sales & direct manufacturing roles. I currently work with Interplex Medical as a Business Development Manager.
Please tell us why you have decided to run for the SCC School Board?
I feel very strongly that it is important for all of us to be involved with our community and with 3 children starting their education journeys, I have a vested interest in the continued success of SCC. In speaking with community members, I feel I share similar opinions and beliefs with many in our district and believe I can respectfully and confidently voice those as an elected member of the SCC School Board.
Do you have any leadership experiences that correlate with your candidacy for the school board? If so, please elaborate.
I have been in a variety of leadership positions, starting with high school and collegiate sports, project management & now managing people at my current position. One constant at each leadership role I've held that drives collaboration and effective execution is the ability to actively listen. Actively listening to all sides, engaging in healthy debate, and keeping a level head always leads to a successful outcome.
What are some of your fundamental core beliefs or guiding principles as it relates to your candidacy for school board?
I firmly believe it is important for the district to be fiscally responsible and transparent. I also recognize that it is equally important for a district to invest and provide its students with education opportunities that prepare them for careers or life skills (technical education/tax preparation/etc.) as well as extracurricular opportunities with arts, athletics & clubs.
What do you see as the strengths of SCC?
I have been very impressed with SCC's continued rise in the state ranks over the last handful of years. The most impressive part is that not a single sub-category of students is left behind. The educators in our district have shown they are some of the top in the state and the continued improvement of our rank in the state shows that. I also feel that the community really stands with the district and is dedicated to helping the district continue to improve. There are definitely many opinions on how to make that happen, but I believe that it is a positive to have a community passionate about the success of its school district.
What concerns will have to be addressed by the school board over the next 3-5 years?
Assuming the proposed referendum will pass, it will be important for the school board to effectively manage the new debt to ensure SCC remains in a position to be agile in addressing future unknowns. The potential financial impact of population growth with families continuing to leave metro-areas could force additional needed space, technology needs, and inflationary costs can all be mitigated with properly managing debt now. I also feel that the last couple of years has taught us it is importance of transparent decision making as parents continue to want to be involved in discussions regarding school decisions that directly affect their children (health, curriculum, etc.).
What unique skills and assets do you possess that will make you a successful board member?
I believe my ability to listen, analyze and present a thoughtful argument would be my most valuable asset I could bring to the position. I have a background in balance sheets and finance to provide insight on those topics, but my strengths are in bringing people together, driving collaboration and making sound decisions after hearing all sides of a discussion.
Are there any closing statements you would like to make in regards to your candidacy for the school board?
In closing, I have developed a deep respect and care for this community in the last year that my family and I have been here. My family and I are planning to spend many decades as St Croix Central Panthers and I would be honored to be able to serve this community as an elected member of the SCC School Board.
Dave Roos
Please tell us about your background. Please include how long you have lived in the district, hometown, family, primary occupation, etc.)
I have lived in the district my entire life, other than a few years away at UMD. I have a total of 5 kids, with 3 of them still attending SCC. I have a senior, a 7th grader, and a 3rd grader. My 2 older daughters are recent graduates of SCC. I work in the community as well, delivering for the USPS.
Please tell us why you have decided to run for the SCC School Board?
I want to be involved and make sure that the voices of the parents and community members are heard by the board.
Do you have any leadership experiences that correlate with your candidacy for the school board? If so, please elaborate.
I have been a Cub Scout leader, as well a coach for a few of my sons teams. I’ve also been involved in the Panther Parent Group as well as the Senior All Night Party committee for many years.
What are some of your fundamental core beliefs or guiding principles as it relates to your candidacy for school board?
I believe in open communication between parents and school staff. I also believe parental involvement is really important. I have always heard that the best place to get involved is with the local school board.
What do you see as the strengths of SCC?
It is a great community. I have never met a teacher or staff member that wasn’t willing to help with anything we needed, whether it be educational, or with some event that the PPG or Senior All Night Party committee was working on.
What concerns will have to be addressed by the school board over the next 3-5 years?
Mainly, the items being addressed by the current referendum. Building size may need to be addressed soon as well.
What unique skills and assets do you possess that will make you a successful board member?
I work well with others and I am committed to doing the best job possible, no matter what job that may be.
Are there any closing statements you would like to make in regards to your candidacy for the school board?
SCC is, by far, the best district in the area. I wouldn’t even think of sending my kids elsewhere, and I’d be proud to serve as a board member and make SCC even better going forward.
Jeff Redmon
Please tell us about your background. Please include how long you have lived in the district, hometown, family, primary occupation, etc.)
My wife Cindy and I have lived in the district for 37 years. All of our 3 children, Anne, Tom and Katherine were born here and attended K-12 at SCC. They were super prepared for college and the graduate program each attended. They are all very successful in their chosen fields and SCC laid the groundwork for that success. Certainly, proud of my kids, who have an amazing mother, but I am super proud of my son, Tom, who chose to be a public-school teacher in Montana.
I am a lawyer by training and serve as trusted advisor, legal and business to many business owners. I have a law firm in Hudson and coach business owners through CEO roundtables that meet monthly. I am a student in how people learn and how they can use that learning in their lives and business. Last year, I read, actually listened to over 200 books. Audible is a wonderful thing, I tend to listen to books at 2.0 speed.
Please tell us why you have decided to run for the SCC School Board?
Initially, I simply wanted to support public education. This time I am running because of the great progress the District continues to make educating our kids and I want to be part of keeping that momentum going.
Do you have any leadership experiences that correlate with your candidacy for the school board? If so, please elaborate.
I have been a serial volunteer, serving on the St. Croix Central Board for 24 years, I served on the Westfields Hospital Board for 10 years, 5 as chairman of the board, twice chairing HealthPartners Regional Coordinating Board made up of Regions, Lakeview, Westfields, Hudson and Amery Hospital, I served 10 years on the St. Croix Valley YMCA board, several as Board chair, 40 years as an active Girl Scout volunteer, 6 years on the GSUSA National Board of Directors, 25 years as a national management consultant and many years on the local council board. I have owned my own law firm for 21 years and was a partner in a large Twin Cities law firm for 13 years.
What are some of your fundamental core beliefs or guiding principles as it relates to your candidacy for school board?
I am a product of public education and believe public education is the great equalizer and the cornerstone of our democracy. I believe education happens in the classroom and we need to have the very best teachers who are passionate about helping every kid reach their full potential. That said, every district employee is an educator and must accept that responsibility.
What do you see as the strengths of SCC?
The key strength of SCC is our people who see every kid as an individual with individual wants and needs. For 20 plus years, I have asked why every kid shouldn't have an IEP, Individual Education Program and I finally see that happening as the District has embraced Standards Based Assessment. This commitment has been evidenced by the District's continued improvement shown in the most recent Statewide Report Card.
What concerns will have to be addressed by the school board over the next 3-5 years?
Attracting and maintaining the very best people will be critical. Key to people will be engaging and empowering the very best educators we can afford. While we strive to provide excellent education, we have to have excellent educators. To attract and retain the very best educators, we will need to be competitive with area school districts with the finite funds the state allows us to spend. People is not just about money, engagement and empowerment of all staff is key to maximum effectiveness. SCC needs to be seen as the best place to work.
What unique skills and assets do you possess that will make you a successful board member?
I have a wealth of board level experience understanding the appropriate role of a board and how a board can support the district people who actually deliver education. I have more years than I would like to admit understanding complex financial matters. School finance is about as complicated as it can get. I believe one of my financial skills is communicating the complex to be understandable. I had one person suggest I was bi-lingual, translating finance into English.
Are there any closing statements you would like to make in regards to your candidacy for the school board?
I am very proud of my service to St. Croix Central and have been blessed to have served with some amazing individuals who have a common purpose, what's best for kids. I would welcome the opportunity to continue to help SCC be the very best it can be.
