SCC releases income levels for free and reduced meals

The St. Croix Central School District announced its policy for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program or milk for split-session students served under the Special Milk Program. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Children from families whose annual income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free and reduced price meals or free milk if a split-session student does not have access to the school lunch or breakfast service.

