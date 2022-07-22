SCC releases income levels for free and reduced meals

The St. Croix Central School District announced its policy for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program or milk for split-session students served under the Special Milk Program. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Children from families whose annual income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free and reduced price meals or free milk if a split-session student does not have access to the school lunch or breakfast service.
Application forms are being sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals or free milk, households must fill out the application and return it to the school (unless notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification). Additional copies are available at the office in each school. The information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by agency or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
To obtain free or reduced price meals or free milk for children in a household where one or more household members receive FoodShare, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Wisconsin Works (W-2) cash benefits, list the FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 case number, program name, list the names of all school children, sign the application, and return it to the school office.
For the school officials to determine eligibility for free or reduced price meals or free milk of households not receiving FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 cash benefits, the household must provide the following information requested on the application: names of all household members, total number of household members, and the adult signing the application form must also list the last four digits of his or her Social Security Number or mark the box to the right of “Check if no SSN”. Also, the income received by each household member must be provided by amount and source (wages, welfare, child support, etc.).
Under the provisions of the free and reduced price meal and free milk policy Makayla Murtha (Jahns) at (715) 796-4500 ext 3370 or mmurtha@scc.k12.wi.us/mjahns@scc.k12.wi.us will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent or guardian is dissatisfied with the ruling of
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.