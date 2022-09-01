St. Croix Central principals share their thoughts about the upcoming year on goals, expectations for their building as the school year starts on September 1.
Shelly Clay, Elementary Principal
“The staff at St. Croix Central Elementary is more than excited than ever for a new school year,” she said. “The 2022-2023 school year will bring new learning and growth for all students and staff. We look forward to another year of partnering with parents to support all children.’
Clay said what’s new for the building is the hiring of a math interventionist. “When we identify a student who needs intervention in math, we are able to provide further support services,” she added. “This also means that our teachers will be coached and supported in their daily math practices.
“The staff is preparing to identify, teach, reteach, and assess student behavioral standards, just as we do academic standards. Each year, we learn more about why and how our students need us to meet them where they are at and help support their social and emotional needs.”
Clay is back for her sixth year as principal. She will be joined by assistant principal Lindsay Jacobs.
Chance Langeness,
Middle School Principal
The Middle School will be under new leadership this year as after five years as assistant principal, Chance Langeness was promoted to principal. Before becoming assistant principal, he was a fifth-grade teacher for seven years. Jackie Palmer was named as assistant principal. Her background consists of five years as a special education teacher at New Richmond and ten years as a special education teacher and math interventionist at Central.
Langeness said in their new roles, both are eager for the school year to begin and for the building to filled with the contagious smiles of laughter and excitement of the students and staff.
“Each and every year, SCC strives to be better and do better than the previous year focusing on the academic, social, and emotional learning of all students as well as encouraging extracurricular participation by all students,” Langeness added. “SCC Middle School is ready to make their building’s mission come to life: to empower students to collaborate, communicate, think critically, and demonstrate outstanding character in their daily life.”
Pete Nusbaum,
High School Principal
After three years as the elementary school principal and the last five as middle school, Nusbaum is starting his first year as the high school principal. Brian Johnson is back for his third year as assistant principal/athletic director.
“St. Croix Central High School is poised and looking forward to an amazing 2022-23 school year,” Nusbaum said. “Working through COVID-19 made the past two years very different from any other school years any of us have ever experienced. If you add in the change of administration at the high school last spring, it was even more challenging situation for our students and staff. But we were able to navigate through these challenges, and we are both ready and excited to return to a more normal school year this year.
“The last two years showed us that flexibility and creativity is sometimes necessary in how and where we educate our children. It is important that I take this opportunity to thank students, staff, and parents for their hard work, flexibility, and support over the span of the pandemic and changes last spring.
“The high school has experienced a lot of changes with staff. I am confident that we have hired great educators that will be added to an already amazing staff who will focus on our core principle of always doing what is best for students.”
The first day for freshmen will be Sept. 1, with grades 10-12 having its first day Sept. 2.
