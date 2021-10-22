The St. Croix Central Middle School Administration announced Friday afternoon, due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases within the building, in-person learning and all activities for the middle school have been temporarily suspended.
"Due to the number of staff members having to stay home and the lack of available subs to replace them, we have made the difficult decision to suspend in-person learning and all activities for the entire middle school immediately," Principals Pete Nusbaum and Chance Langeness wrote in an email to parents and guardians.
According to SCC's website, there are 31 active COVID-19 cases at the middle school among students. Forty-six close contacts are excluded from school. Among staff members, there are five active positive cases and currently zero close contacts excluded from school.
All students will return to in-person learning Wednesday, Nov. 3.
