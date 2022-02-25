Beat the winter blues and travel to Beat the winter blues and travel to Madagascar!
Madagascar Jr., based on the DreamWorks Animation motion picture, will star St. Croix Central middle school students 6 p.m., Feb. 25 and 2 p.m., Feb. 26 in the St. Croix Central Community Auditorium, located inside St. Croix Central High School. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students/seniors and are available at the door.
