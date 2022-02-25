IMG_6308-WEB.jpg

Pictured from left to right: Penguins Kowalski (Sophie Jensen), Private (Maci Mlynarczyk) and Rico (Courtney Snegosky).

 CONTRIBUTED

Beat the winter blues and travel to Madagascar!

IMG_6297-WEB.jpg

Myah Bihner as Melman.

Madagascar Jr., based on the DreamWorks Animation motion picture, will star St. Croix Central middle school students 6 p.m., Feb. 25 and 2 p.m., Feb. 26 in the St. Croix Central Community Auditorium, located inside St. Croix Central High School. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students/seniors and are available at the door.

IMG_6306-WEB.jpg

Pictured from left to right: Maverick Feyerisen as King Julian and Leana Goodrich as Lars the Lemur. 

