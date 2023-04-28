The St. Croix Central girls basketball team saw its best season in Holly Spoo’s three years as head coach this year.
There won’t be a fourth because the school board approved the termination of Spoo and assistant coach Jeff Sanders’ contracts during the April board meeting.
Before the action became official, the former coaches and a couple supporters were allowed to voice their concerns on a variety of issues.
“What frustrates me is how all this went down,” Spoo explained. “I know I’m not the first person that it happened to in this way, but I hope I’m the last.
“It doesn’t break my heart to no longer be working for someone who amongst other things refuses to recognize my marriage and that my wife is simply not my best friend.”
In the past three years, SCC went 15-53, with the Panthers going 9-17 this year.
“The past three years have not been fun for myself, my family, my assistant coaches or their families,” she stated.
“We don’t coach because it’s rewarding for us. We coach because we want to see the student athletes learn and grow in a safe place between the lines.
“A place where you can learn how to respond to failure, to be a great teammate and create success. Doing something that is a bigger part of yourself.”
Spoo said she received the phone call March 28 she was being relieved of her duties with the explanation of taking the program in a different direction.
“Did I have high expectations for the girls and the program? Yes,” she continued. “Did I hold them to be accountable and challenge them to be better? Indeed. Did I always get it right? No.”
In his speech, Sanders noted the coaching changes in both basketball programs.
The nine wins this season for girls basketball was the most since the 2017-18 season, when they won the Middle Border Conference title. That was Luke Fritsche’s final year as head coach. The program will have had four head coaches since, including Spoo’s replacement.
Meanwhile, the boys have had four head coaches in the last five years.
“It can’t possibly be the coaches who are to blame,” he said. “The players and their families from the youth to high school through the alumni deserve better.”
Sanders said in his first year he was physically cornered after a game in the dark with another parent having to intervene.
“There were zero consequences,” he said.
He also stated this year parents were staring him down, Spoo and fellow assistant coach Ian Porten after games to intimidate the trio.
Parent Kelly McNamara believes girls sports at St. Croix Central need an overhaul.
“There is a pattern of parent behavior that is allowed to go on which will never result in a sustained successful girls athletic program at SCC,” she said.
She explained her daughter was physically abused by other players on her team in her freshman season but was told by administration not to do anything about it because it would cause other problems.
“The only protection was to the accuser or the bully and not the victim,” she said. “These are the lessons my child will take from SCC.”
Sanders did talk about the positives the program has done over the last three years, which including hosting fundraisers for Grace Place and Turning Point, volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, highlighting National Girls and Women’s Sports Day and Spoo being being named Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season by her fellow conference coaches.
Personnel Changes
Besides the coaching changes, the Board approved the resignation of Casey DePauw as the speech-language pathologist, Karil Eichstadt as the junior varsity volleyball coach, Carole Rivard as the high school student council and Beau Peterson as a bus driver.
Peterson was then named as the next transportation supervisor. Madilyn Kiel was approved as a kindergarten teacher for next year, replacing Taylore Ogren, who is moving to first grade. Payton Dachel and Ariel Schmidt were hired as fourth grade teachers for next year. One was added while the other one is replacing Cory Mulhollam, who will now be a 4K teacher next year. Chloe Summerfield and Lindsey Ogden were hired to be high school special education teachers as Rachelle Fehrman will be an elementary school special education teacher.
Solo and Ensemble
High School Band teacher Ben Helmrick and Middle School teacher Sean Conway gave a recap of the Solo and Ensemble festival SCC hosted March 24-25.
Other schools which participated include New Richmond, Prescott, River Falls, Ellsworth, Baldwin-Woodville, and Hudson. Twenty-three judges were judged on tone, intonation, accuracy, and technique spread out over 13 locations.
In all 344 middle school events were held along with 536 high school events.
Three SCC students earned a one-star rating and will be performing at the State Solo and Ensemble Festival: Lilly Hansen in the piano solo, Lydia Hubbard for a euphonium solo and Breahna McQueen in the alto solo and musical theater solo. The festival will be May 6 at UW-Eau Claire.
Helmrick and Conway also noted over 200 volunteers donated their time over the course of two days. They also wanted to thank among others the SCC administration, the Custodial staff, Tawnya Cran, High School classroom teachers, Sarah Pommerening, Jean Johnson, Courtney Hawkins from Panther Catering and the Parkside Bar and Grill and auditorium manager Mitch Donahue.
Other Action
Lance Rongstad and Derek Miller were administered the Oaths of Office for earning the most votes in the April 4 election.
