The St. Croix Central girls basketball team earned its fifth win of the season last week, defeating D.C. Everest 69-54 Dec. 27 in the Menomonie Tournament.
The win was significant as the Panthers had only four wins last year.
Outside shooting carried SCC to the win as they finished 10-for-19 from three-point range. Delaney Lloyd made five of them to finish with 17 points. Alayna Hackbarth chipped in with two threes as she finished with a team-high 18 points. Hackbarth was an effective 7-for-8 from the field overall. Lucy Mansell was the final Panther in double figures as she had 15 points. She also added four rebounds and a team-high five assists. Elsah Rubis pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked three shots.
SCC finished with three more rebounds than D.C. Everest and eight more assists.
Braelyn Beiler had a game-high 23 points for Everest. Katie Schulz recorded 20 and Kirsten Hall tallied 10.
Menomonie 54, SCC 38
The outside shooting which SCC had against D.C. Everest wasn’t there against the Mustangs.
SCC finished 1-for-10 against Menomonie from three-point range as the Mustangs raced out to a 13-point first halftime lead Dec. 28 and cruised to the win.
Elsah Rubis led Central with 11 points and six rebounds. Sophie Hook tallied eight points and three assists. Lucy Mansell recorded seven points, four rebounds and three assists. Morgan Barker pulled down nine rebounds.
The Panthers shot 33.3 percent from the field overall.
