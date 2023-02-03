Several members of the St. Croix County Fair Board recently attended the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention, “Keeping it Rural”, January 8-11 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.  St. Croix County Fair Board members took advantage of workshops designed to help fairs with administrative responsibilities, consumer protection and bio security, as well as ways to further promote the Fair Industry while enhancing the educational and agricultural opportunities offered to fairgoers at local county fairs.

Wisconsin is divided into four districts, of which St. Croix County is in District 2.  District 2 representatives to the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Board of Directors are Linda Degner of Washburn County and Jackie Kumm of St. Croix County.  At the conclusion of the convention, awards were presented for various contests and special categories. President of the St. Croix County Fair, Gail Maier, of Roberts, accepted the Media Award for the Best Newspaper Ad, Large Fair, designed and published by the Glenwood City Tribune Press Reporter.

