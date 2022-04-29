Two long-term members of the St. Croix Central Elementary school will not be returning in the fall.
The Board accepted the retirement of administrative assistant Lori Sather during last month’s meeting. Sather has been with the District for 27 years. In addition, first grade teacher Amy Olson’s resignation was also approved, effective June 3. Olson will have been with SCC the last 18 years.
Other resignations approved include Heather Bakke Sweeney as high school counselor, Derek Binkowski as grounds supervisor, Kimberly Gunderson as teaching and learning administrative assistant, Mandi Wilberg as a middle school play mentor, Rebecca Haug as virtual student advisor, Jennifer Swenson as high school special education teacher and Miranda Theisen as an elementary school special education paraprofessional.
Furthermore, William Nawrocki’s retirement as a bus driver was accepted. Nawrocki had been with SCC the last 10 years.
New hires were approved for Lance Evenson as a ground custodian and a bus driver, John Quicksell as a C-team baseball coach, Carissa Hemb as an elementary school psychologist, Michael Becker as a high school/virtual school psychologist, Michael Kamm as a ground supervisor and Haug as virtual academy registrar.
