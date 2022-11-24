The Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is one of the most well-known Christmas stories around.
It premiered as a musical in New York in the mid 1990s and is now a popular musical worldwide. The St. Croix Central Drama Department will present its version 7 p.m., Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 along with 2 p.m., Dec. 3 at its High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door.
“We thought it would be a great way to kick off the holiday season,” said Director Melanie Neumann.
Neumann is in her first year as high school choir teacher. She was previously the choir teacher at the elementary school.
“It has been a lot of fun to work with these students,” she said. “We have an incredibly talented group, some seasoned veterans, some making their theater debut.”
Junior Ryan Ford will play Ebenezer Scrooge, while junior Brennen Rolling will play Bob Cratchit. Previously, Rolling portrayed Jean-Pierre in last year’s version of Cinderella and was Shrek in the middle school’s play of Shrek Jr. Ford portrayed the Donkey in Shrek Jr.
Other main cast members include senior Madie Morgan as Mrs. Cratchit, sophomore Kimber Cross as Tiny Tim, senior Liv Turnbull as The Ghost of Christmas Present, junior Brian Ford as The Ghost of Christmas Past, junior Emma Moore as The Ghost of Christmas Future and sophomore Thomas Iverson as The Ghost of Jacob Marley.
Other cast members include freshman Myah Bihner, senior Samia Bougarouane, sophomores Elsa Dado, Hailey Dingmann and Raelyn Dull, junior Reese Heebink, freshman Nathan Hein, junior Lydia Koskie, sophomore Kathryn Lane, junior Ayla Larsen, freshman Caden Moore, sophomore Alexa Schmitz, freshmen Varah Sorenson, Logan Steenerson, sophomore Zaiya Stork, freshmen Mason Styler, Carter Wilson, and Gavin Reetz.
Neumann isn’t the only new staff member behind the scenes. Erin Fagin, new high school counselor, is assistant director, Amy Stevens, new high school art teacher is the set crew director, Mitchell Donohue, SCC alum, is the new auditorium manager. Sean Conway, band director, returns as the pit orchestra director.
