The 2022 Kansas State football team had its best season in 10 years culminating in the Big 12 Championship title and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.
Why would people in this area care about a football team that’s nearly 600 miles away?
Because its defensive coordinator, Joe Klanderman, is a 1997 St. Croix Central graduate as Klanderman finished up his fourth year at the Manhattan, Kansas school, his third as defensive coordinator.
“We broke through some barriers this year,” he said. “We had a special group of guys that came together and had a lot of injuries. To see where we finished was exceptional.”
The Wildcats finished the recent season 10-4 with the marquee victory coming over runner-up TCU 31-28 in overtime of the Big 12 Championship game. The game was noted by the K-State defense stopping TCU twice from inside the 1-yard line in overtime.
“That was an unbelievable, surreal experience,” Klanderman said of the goal line stand. “That entire game is going to be one you don’t forget.”
Klanderman played basketball and track along with football during his high school years at SCC. The goal was to play football at the collegiate level, however. Minnesota State-University Mankato, a Division II school, offered a scholarship for which he accepted.
The result was being a three-year starter on its defensive line between 1997 and 2001. When his playing career ended, he knew what he wanted to do next.
“I knew I wanted to stay around the game,” he recalled. “Going into coaching felt like a seamless transition.”
He spent the next 12 years at Mankato, coaching the defensive line for three, the defensive backs for two before being promoted to defensive coordinator along with linebackers for the last seven.
“I could’ve stayed there forever,” he said about his Mankato years. “I wasn’t looking for a job.”
That changed after the 2013 season when he was offered a position on the North Dakota State coaching staff. The Bison was a powerhouse at the FCS level at the time, the next level up from Division II.
NDSU just completed a 15-0 season in 2013 resulting in its third straight National Championship. During those three years, the Bison went 43-2 with notable wins over Division I schools such as Minnesota, Colorado State and Kansas State.
“It was too good off an opportunity,” Klanderman said about the job. “They were the pinnacle of FCS football.”
He arrived in 2014 and coached the team’s defensive backs for the next five years. During those years, NDSU went 69-6 and won four more National Titles. Two of those wins were over additional Division I schools Iowa State and Iowa.
It came as no surprise then that Chris Kleiman, NDSU’s head coach at the time would be the target of Division I schools. Kleiman was named head coach of Kansas State for the 2019 season.
Klanderman was one of four assistants who made the trip with him.
“It took me a half-second to say yes when he offered,” he recalled. “It was a no-brainer the chance to coach in the Big 12 to compete with schools like Texas and Oklahoma.
“I loved it at NDSU, it was phenomenal. I couldn’t be more blessed, but I didn’t think there was anything more to prove there.”
The differences between the two schools were notable to Klanderman early on when he arrived in Manhattan.
“It was such a significant jump,” he said. “It was a different world which I didn’t realize at the time. The expectations and pressure of it.”
He was named safeties coach in 2019 in which the Wildcats went 8-5. He was promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2020 season where they went 4-6. K-State rebounded to go 8-5 in 2021 in his second year as defensive coordinator.
If you think life as a college football coach slows down after the season ends, think again.
He said the early part of January is recruiting transfers and bringing them to campus. The second half of January is for recruiting high schoolers.
As soon as one knows it, he said, spring practice looms which keeps players and coaches busy through April. Once that is over, it’s on the road recruiting which means for Klanderman, his areas are Chicago, South Dallas, Tampa and the Manhattan, Kansas area.
“We are looking for tough Midwestern kids who want to stay here,” he continued. “Like we had at North Dakota State University.”
When asked, he hopes Manhattan becomes a permanent home, in part due to his family. Joe and wife Amanda are the parents of four children, with the oldest being in college and the youngest in sixth grade.
He said his experiences at SCC and not having to move growing up, he is striving for as much stability as possible.
Klanderman concluded by saying he makes it back to this area a couple of times a year as his father lives in Baldwin and his mother in Hammond. He mentioned his first cousin is Zac Campbell, former B-W basketball star and current River Falls boys basketball coach.
“We have a lot of friends still up there,” he said. “The visits up there are never long enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.