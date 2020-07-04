Saturday marked a new record for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

The Department of Health Services announced 738 new cases in the state, eclipsing the previous high of 733 which was set May 29.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state now sits at 31,055. The good news is 24,491 have recovered, a percentage of nearly 79 percent.

Those in their 20's still have the most confirmed cases. They have 24 percent of the cases, followed by those in their 30's (17) and then 40's (15).

St. Croix now has had over 200 cases at 202.

Other counties which cracked the 200 mark include:

Milwaukee 12,083

Brown 2,997

Dane 2,303

Racine, 2,196

Kenosha 1,574

Waukesha 1,317

Rock 897

Winnebago 701

Walworth 677

Outagamie 524

La Crosse 510

Dodge 478

Washington 422

Fond du Lac 318

Eau Claire 279

Jefferson 274

Ozaukee 253

Sheboygan 224

