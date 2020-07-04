Saturday marked a new record for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
The Department of Health Services announced 738 new cases in the state, eclipsing the previous high of 733 which was set May 29.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state now sits at 31,055. The good news is 24,491 have recovered, a percentage of nearly 79 percent.
Those in their 20's still have the most confirmed cases. They have 24 percent of the cases, followed by those in their 30's (17) and then 40's (15).
St. Croix now has had over 200 cases at 202.
Other counties which cracked the 200 mark include:
Milwaukee 12,083
Brown 2,997
Dane 2,303
Racine, 2,196
Kenosha 1,574
Waukesha 1,317
Rock 897
Winnebago 701
Walworth 677
Outagamie 524
La Crosse 510
Dodge 478
Washington 422
Fond du Lac 318
Eau Claire 279
Jefferson 274
Ozaukee 253
Sheboygan 224
