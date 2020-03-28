Saturday's COVID-19 update by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed the positive confirmed cases throughout the state at 989.
The number of deaths from the virus remains at 13. Milwaukee County has five, Ozaukee has three, Dane, Fond du Lac, Iron, Sauk and Waupaca each have one.
The DHS also released gender and age breakdown of COVID cases.
Females were at 54 percent, compared to males' 46.
Those between the ages of 30 and 69, represented 70 percent of cases statewide, with ages of 50-59 and 60-69 being the most at 19 percent each.
A breakdown of countywide cases is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 489
Dane -- 158
Waukesha -- 72
Ozaukee -- 33
Washington -- 31
Kenosha -- 24
Fond du Lac -- 20
Racine -- 16
La Crosse -- 15
Rock -- 12
Sauk -- 11
Jefferson -- 8
Sheboygan -- 8
Columbia -- 7
Eau Claire -- 7
Winnebago -- 7
Brown -- 6
Dodge -- 6
Douglas -- 6
Walworth -- 6
Chippewa -- 4
Green -- 4
Outagamie -- 4
Pierce -- 4
St. Croix -- 4
Clark -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Bayfield -- 2
Dunn -- 2
Juneau -- 2
Richland -- 2
Vilas -- 2
Wood -- 2
Calumet -- 1
Grant -- 1
Iron -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Marinette -- 1
Monroe -- 1
Oneida -- 1
Portage -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
