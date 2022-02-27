Gov. Tony Evers announced the recipients of the Equitable Recovery Grant Program Feb. 8. The Salvation Army of New Richmond has been awarded $487,560. Funds will be used for sheltering, rent, utility and transportation assistance. Individuals and families struggling with ongoing self-sufficiency issues will be offered case management. Services will be offered to residents of Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties. Duana Bremer, Salvation Army social service director stated, “these funds will make a real difference to those in need, we are very grateful.”

