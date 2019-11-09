The Red Kettle Campaign is the most important fundraiser for The Salvation Army in St. Croix County. Bells begin ringing Nov. 15 and will continue through Dec. 31. Volunteers for the fundraising campaign have been decreasing each year and with the need for assistance at an all-time high, volunteers are needed now more than ever. A typical bell ringing shift lasts two hours but some organizations, civic groups and churches commit to taking a day or two and filling the day with their members.
Angela Moulton, Fundraising Manager for The Salvation Army in St. Croix County said, “The number of volunteers for The Red Kettle Campaign seems to be declining. The Holidays are a busy time for everyone but giving just a couple of hours really does make a big impact.” Grace Place Shelter receives the Red Kettle funds raised each year. “Grace Place has been in our larger facility in New Richmond for five years as of October of this year. We have served 1,385 homeless in those same five years. Volunteer Bell Ringers will help us raise funds so we can continue to help others who need it most”
Volunteer Bell Ringers can sign up at www.registertoring.com or by calling 715-497-4438. If individuals are unable to ring, they can send donations directly to St. Croix County Salvation Army/Grace Place 505 W. 8th Street New Richmond, Wis., 54017.
Moulton said, “Consider giving your time to help people in need. Two hours really does change a person’s life” If you would like more information on how the Salvation Army is working in your community, visit them on Facebook at Grace Place Salvation Army or log on to: www.sagraceplace.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.