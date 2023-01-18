Winter in Wisconsin brings months of slippery conditions and subzero weather, so preparing yourself and your vehicle is key to a safe season. 

Winter vehicle safety is Wisconsin State Patrol’s January Law of the Month. It’s an opportunity for every driver to make sure essential equipment is working properly before getting behind the wheel. 

