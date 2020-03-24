Multiple state media outlets are reporting Tuesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers' 'Safer at Home' order will require Wisconsin residents to stay at home for at least a month.
The order will take effect 8 a.m., Wednesday and remains in effect until 8 a.m., April 24, or until a superseding order is issued.
Businesses which allowed to operate under the order, but are not limited to:
-- Health care operations, including home health workers;
-- Critical infrastructure;
-- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social service, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals;
-- Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers' markets, and food banks;
-- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences;
-- Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;
-- Child care facilities, with some limitations;
-- Gas stations and auto repair facilities;
-- Banks;
-- Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection;
-- Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians;
-- Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;
-- Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll; and
-- Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the as recommended action.
In the order, it says public and private K-12 schools shall be closed for pupil instruction and extracurricular activities, except for distance learning or virtual learning. Libraries also will be closed for all in-person services, but may continue to to provide on-line services and programming.
