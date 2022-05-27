Russell named to WWH Board of Directors

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH), Chief Executive Officer, Eilidh Pederson is pleased to announce that the WWH’s Board of Directors have selected and unanimously approved the addition of a new member to their governing body. Eric Russell has been selected to join and serve Western Wisconsin Health in this way.
Eric has worked for the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District for 17 years, nine years as the superintendent and eight years as the high school principal. In addition, Eric has served on the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control for the past six years and is currently the past president. For several years he was an active member of both the Baldwin-Woodville Area Community Foundation board and the BW Chamber of Commerce Board and was voted as the Baldwin ‘Person of the year’ in 2021, by the Baldwin-Woodville area Chamber of Commerce. Eric has been married to his wife, Doreen, for 31 years and they have three children, Lauren 26, Maddie 24, and Nick 21.
Eric brings decades of experience in working with school-aged children and laying the foundation for what it takes to make families successful, which includes more than education. Eric looks at happy and healthy children from a holistic approach and recognizes the role that health and wellness plays in laying the foundation for our youth. Eric brings with him the experience and perspective of our youth and families, which is a crucial component of WWH’s work. When asked why he wanted to join the WWH Board of Directors, Eric said “as an educator, I have always been interested in wellness. If students are not healthy, they are not able to learn. If people are healthy, they are happier. Individual health and wellness play an important role in a community’s health. I am very excited to learn more about Western Wisconsin Health and how I can help support their mission, To Build a Healthier Tomorrow – Together.”
Eric will serve on the board with President, Danielle Johnson, Secretary/Treasurer, Deanne Koll and Directors Ron Siler, Dane Rasmussen, Bob Stevens, John Buelow and Christine Penfield. Board Chair, Danielle Johnson was delighted to say “We are very fortunate to have Eric and the experience he brings joining the Board of Western Wisconsin Health! I am especially grateful for his dedication to the youth of our community and his appreciation for how health and wellness is an essential component to learning and development. He will be a great asset to the board. I believe I can speak for the board by saying we look forward to working with him.”
Western Wisconsin Health is honored to welcome Eric to the team as we continue to build a healthier tomorrow, together.
