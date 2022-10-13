Officers and children of all ages filled the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Oct. 4 with red and blue lights for a charity event benefitting Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Run With The Cops was an event featuring more than 18 police agencies and the River Falls Fire Department. Police vehicles were on display with multiple police SUVs along with a New York Police Department car and a Fire Department SUV. St. Croix County brought two of their boats the kids were allowed to climb on and learn about as well.
Before the start of the race, the United States, Wisconsin, and the city of River Falls flag were presented, to members of the Special Olympics, by officers of the River Falls Police Department in dress uniforms. The singing of the National Anthem and the Special Olympics pledge then occurred. The pledge according to the Special Olympics website is, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me brave in the attempt.”
After the ceremony, the River Falls ROTC members helped to get the kids warmed up to run. ROTC is a US Army programthat allows members to go through college while getting a guaranteed rank in the Army after graduation. They instructed the kids on exercises like sit-ups and pushups. After the kids were warmed up, the race started with the option to run a mile or the 5k. Watching the kids take off, it was a glow of lights in red and blue as kids left the starting line.
There were multiple activities for the kids to participate in as well. An obstacle course staffed by UW-River Falls students was a big hit with the kids and the police. There was also a portable climbing wall that many kids were enjoying. St. Croix County K-9 was present as well and helped kids learn exactly what the dogs do in the agency.
One of the main events of the night was the doughnut eating contest. Ten officers and ten kids joined in to eat as many doughnuts as possible in two minutes. Buddies Bakery donated the doughnuts to the event. There was no clear winner in the end but there were doughnuts left over.
All proceeds from this event are directly going to help the Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes. In a 2017 Census Published by the Special Olympics, it found that there were 10,555 registered athletes and unified partners. Furthermore, Special Olympics Wisconsin offers its programs to athletes at no cost to them and their families.
