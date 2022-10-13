Officers and children of all ages filled the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Oct. 4 with red and blue lights for a charity event benefitting Special Olympics Wisconsin. 

Run With The Cops was an event featuring more than 18 police agencies and the River Falls Fire Department. Police vehicles were on display with multiple police SUVs along with a New York Police Department car and a Fire Department SUV. St. Croix County brought two of their boats the kids were allowed to climb on and learn about as well. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.