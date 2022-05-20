The Baldwin American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring the two Baldwin-Woodville High School delegates to attend the American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State at UW-Oshkosh this summer. Abigail Rumpel, daughter of Joe and Jessica Rumpel and Alexis Everts, daughter of Justin and Corri Everts, were the ones selected.
American Legion Badger Girls State is a conference which focuses on government and leadership. It is designed to educate delegates on the function of government. Each citizen has been selected by her school and the local Auxiliary Unit. The entire delegation will become a 51st state and will function according to the laws of the State of Wisconsin. Each day will focus on the various aspects of state government. Citizens “learn by doing” as they function on city, county, and state levels by electing officials in the manner prescribed by regular election procedures and conducting business on those levels. Every girl is encouraged to participate in some level of the governmental process.
A huge thank you goes out to the local American Legion Auxiliary of Baldwin for sponsoring our outstanding students! Congratulations Abigail and Alexis!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.