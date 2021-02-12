Rumpel earns Eagle Scout Distinction

Ethan Rumpel, age 17, of Baldwin, has earned the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award, the Eagle Scout Award. A member of Baldwin-Woodville Troop 9110, Rumpel earned the Eagle rank September 21, 2020.
“I wanted to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, to prove that I could do what only a small percentage of scouts ever accomplish. Reaching the rank of Eagle Scout shows that I am dedicated, hardworking, confident and selfless. I had seen some of my fellow scouts earn this rank before me. They were always the scouts who I looked up to. They were leaders in every area of their lives. I knew the path to my Eagle Rank would enhance who I was as a person. It would challenge me in ways and areas I didn’t know were possible,” said Rumpel.
Each Eagle Scout candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community, church, or synagogue-related service project to earn his Eagle. Rumpel chose to repair and repaint over 60 music stands at the Baldwin-Woodville High School so the music stands would look nice for the many community events the band participates in.
He said, “The project really started in May of 2020, when I went to BWHS and brought the music stands to my house with the help of Jack and Jonathan Pollitt. I worked closely with Gregerson Ace Hardware and Wynveen Auto Body to complete the project. Gregerson’s was able to help me purchase the paint for the stands. Wynveen’s supplied me with a cleaning solution and sanding pads.”
He said once he had all of the supplies, he and Jonathan Pollit started working on straightening the edges of the stands with a heat gun and rubber mallet. “I then replaced missing or broken parts of the stands. With the help of Ian Corrigan, we prepped the stands for cleaning and painting. This part of the project took around two weeks to complete. I spent many hot days in my garage painting. I received help painting from my father, mother and Dylan Hackner. Once the stands had been painted, Jack and Jonathan once again helped transport the stands back to BWHS. Over the course of more than two months, I spent over 100 hours working on the project and I had many people who helped me along the way,” Rumpel said.
When asked about the badge he felt was hardest to earn, he said, “The hardest badge to earn was the Communication merit badge. The ability to communicate is a very important part of everyday life. The Communication merit badge tests a scout’s skills in public speaking, listening and being aware of how they communicate with the people around them. There are nine different parts to this merit badge and it is one of the merit badges required for the rank of Eagle Scout. Through Scouts I have learned and improved my public speaking ability and my confidence.”
His favorite badge to earn was Horsemanship. Rumpel said, “I earned this badge while attending a week long camp at Tomahawk Scout Reservation. I was part of a small group of scouts who learned to take care of the camp’s horses for the week. We learned how to feed, groom and clean up after the horses. At the end of the week, we were able to go trail riding and even do a little obstacle course with one of the horses that we had gotten to know. I found this badge interesting because I knew nothing about horses and I learned so much about them and what goes into taking care of them.”
His favorite part of Scouts has been helping out in the community and being able to grow as a leader in the activities he participates in. “Through Scouts, I gained skills that helped me build an excellent work ethic, a never-quit attitude and an ability to help others,” he said.
His favorite thing about living in Baldwin is the size of the community and the people who live here. Rumpel said, “In addition to Scouts, I have had the opportunity to participate in many school activities.I have gotten to know many great role models and made good friends in the community.”
Rumpel is a member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and is active in band, choir, school musical, football and tennis at Baldwin-Woodville High School, where he is a senior. He is the son of Joe and Jessica Rumpel. He would like to give Special thanks to the Baldwin-Woodville Band Boosters, WESTconsin Credit Union, Gregerson Ace Hardware and Wynveen Auto Body, Inc. for their donation of funds and materials to make the project a success.
He will be graduating from BWHS in May and will then be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this fall. He will be studying finance and he hopes to work towards becoming a financial advisor. Rumpel will also be continuing to work as a teller at WESTconsin Credit Union in Baldwin.
