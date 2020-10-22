Big smiles and fancy crowns are only a small piece of what makes the Baldwin Royalty beautiful. But there is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life better for others, and that is what truly makes the Baldwin Royalty shine. Please join the girls October 24 at Windmill Park as they host a food drive for the local food pantry.
The local pantry is currently helping over 100 families a week who are in need of meals to feed their families. The pantry could use help with items for children’s meals, such as breakfast items, peanut butter, canned meals, soups or any items that kids could easily make for themselves. The pantry is also in need of household items.
The Miss Baldwin Food Drive will set up at Windmill Park from 9a.m. to 2p.m. You can drive in to the park and the food drive hosts will happily unload your donations and deliver them to the pantry.
Carrie Krueger of the Miss Baldwin Royalty committee said, “It takes a village, isn’t that what they say? I hope as a member of this village, you will consider joining us in making the holiday season a little less stressful for our local families by donating to the pantry. This has been a tough year on so many.”
