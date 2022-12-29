Lance Rongstad missed out on a seat on the St. Croix Central School Board by less than 25 votes in the April election.
A second opportunity opened this year when David Olsen announced he was moving out of the district.
Rongstad applied and was appointed to fill Olsen’s seat during the December board meeting.
Rongstad recently moved to the district as he and wife Kelly have three children. On why he wanted to run for the School Board back in April, he said, “I feel I share similar opinions and beliefs with many in our district and believe I can respectfully and confidently voice those as an elected member of the SCC School Board.”
Olsen’s term was set to expire in April 2023. Rongstad stated his name will be on the April ballot to seek a full three-year term.
Personnel Hires
Approvals were given to Aleem Abdul as the head girls soccer coach, Derek Weber as an assistant track coach, Cooper Luedke as the assistant boys golf coach and Bailey Davis as the junior varsity golf coach.
Non-athletic coaches’ approvals were for Christina Fern-Denzer as the middle school forensics advisor, Dominic Harker as a grounds custodian and Kyle Hillstead as a middle school custodian.
Resignations were approved for Jacob Vosters as a high school social studies teacher, Adam Sheldon as a high school special education teacher, Lance Westberg as a high school math teacher, Breanna Ellevold as a half-time first grade teacher, Derek Miller as a middle school wrestling coach and Marie Moore as a special education paraprofessional.
Unicycle Club
Advisor Paulette Anderson presented an update to the Board on the popular program traditionally held every Thursday during the school year at the elementary school.
Anderson has been running the class for the last 14 years. This past year she gave away 42 unicycles which is accomplished when a student wheels across the gym unassisted.
She also touched on the support the program has received from foundations and business, which included $5,000 from the Hudson Hospital Foundation and $500 from St. Croix Electric. The Club is a popular float during area summer parades as well. The next class will be 3-7 p.m., Jan. 12 at the large elementary gym.
Other Action
The Board gave approval to the administrator contracts rolling over for the 2023-24 year.
An update on December enrollment showed the district with 1,635 students attending classes in its buildings. The 10th grade class is still the largest with 142 students with the senior class the smallest at 107 students.
