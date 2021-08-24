No person or animal was injured when a semi tractor overturned Monday morning on Hwy. 63 in the town of Hammond.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, at 3:13 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to a one vehicle crash. Upon arrival they found the semi tractor and trailer overturned in the southbound lane of Hwy. 63 with approximately 800 domestic turkeys in the roadway.
Shawn Kraczek, 38, Rice Lake, told deputies he was driving the southbound tractor with a trailer loaded with turkeys when he observed two loose dogs running on the highway.
Kraczek attempted to avoid striking the dogs and lost control of the semi tractor. He was treated and released for minor injuries. The loose dogs were uninjured and returned to the owner. The turkeys were secured and removed from the scene.
Hwy. 63 was reopened at 12:16 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Baldwin EMS, United Fire, St. Croix County Highway Maintenance and Animal Control with the Town of Hammond.
