Rolling Hills Warriors out of Knapp was named the top unit in the 30th annual Baldwin Horse Parade Saturday.
Entries were judged on overall presentation, holiday spirit and creativity.
In addition to the horse parade, visitors were able to enjoy wagon rides and children were able to take their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
