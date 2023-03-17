Nino Dominic Thomas Delmonte was charged last month in St. Croix County Circuit Court with charges of physical abuse of an elder person and other misdemeanor charges relating to an incident last month. 

The maximum penalty for the physical abuse charge is a $10,000 and/or six years prison. An arrest warrant was issued Feb. 28 for the 46-year-old Roberts man. 

