Nino Dominic Thomas Delmonte was charged last month in St. Croix County Circuit Court with charges of physical abuse of an elder person and other misdemeanor charges relating to an incident last month.
The maximum penalty for the physical abuse charge is a $10,000 and/or six years prison. An arrest warrant was issued Feb. 28 for the 46-year-old Roberts man.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim was interviewed by St. Croix County deputies Feb. 24. She explained Delmonte moved into her residence a year ago and still stayed despite her pleas to ask him to leave. She added he had been laid off from his previous job and was unemployed.
She also added she was called “fat” and “lazy” by Delmonte along with him breaking her prescription glasses. Earlier that morning, the victim explained Delmonte dumped a container of grape juice on her head. Furthermore, Delmonte took a full gallon of milk and dumped it out over the sink and countertop. He then took the empty gallon container in his hand and struck her on the right side of her face with it.
The argument ended with Delmonte threatening to kill the victim and leaving.
She explained Delmonte caused her emotional distress and to fear for her safety. She also stated she hadn’t given permission to damage her property, yell at her, call her names, dump juice on her head, hit her, or threaten to kill her.
The victim informed deputies the next day she or any other family members had no further contact with Delmonte and no one knew where he was.
