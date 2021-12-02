A Roberts man was charged last week in St. Croix County Circuit Court on two charges of injuring an officer and one count of fleeing/eluding an officer.
Jesse Ray Smith, 41, 421 E. Cheyenne St., is facing all felonies. The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is $10,000 and/or six years prison.
Smith’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 1.
According to the criminal complaint:
St. Croix County Deputies and Sergeants were notified by Minnesota State Patrol around 11 p.m., Nov. 21, they were chasing an eastbound vehicle on I-94, which had been involved in an altercation with law enforcement and was fleeing the scene.
St. Croix County law enforcement found the vehicle on the north round-about of Highway 65 above I-94 in the town of Warren. Deputies estimated the suspect vehicle was going 85 miles per hour with no other vehicles on the roadway at the time. As the vehicle approached Hwy. 65/Hwy. 12, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. The vehicle turned east on Hwy. 12, striking the median on the driver side and continuing on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle then turned north on Briarwood Boulevard in the wrong lane on a one-way, striking the median on the passenger side and traveling to the west, leaving the roadway and crashing in the trees.
The driver, identified as Smith, exited the vehicle as additional law enforcement officers were on scene. He was asked to show his hands, he replied with “F--- Y—.” He ignored several more commands, but law enforcement was able to get within touching distance of him.
Smith was eventually tackled to the ground, but landed on top of one of the officers, causing a deputy’s right leg to go numb and pain in their rib cage.
After more resistance, deputies eventually tased Smith, who was 6-foot-4 inches and weighed 375 pounds but it was ineffective. He was tased two more times, with the third one starting to subdue him, which allowed deputies to take control. Two sets of handcuffs were eventually used as he was taken to jail After Smith was subdued, a different deputy noticed a cut above their left eye and a cut to bridge of their nose.
A K9 search of Smith’s vehicle was done, but the K9 found no presence of narcotics.
A St. Croix County Sergeant was in contact with the Minnesota State Patrol, who said Smith was showing signs of impairment which caused the stop. As Smith was about to be arrested, he resisted, got in his vehicle, which started the chase.
