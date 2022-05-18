The pill bottles collected by Roberts Lions Club in 2021 have made a positive impact.
Myren Cowles from the Lions Club gave the Baldwin Bulletin the following information from Matthew 25 Ministries, where the bottles were shipped to.
“Your contributions have a tremendous impact on the lives of those in need,” Donna Dalessandro from Matthew wrote to Cowles.
The Lions Club shipped eight pallets, containing an estimating 200,000 pill bottles. It was estimated 7,400 people were helped. Warehouse costs savings were over $1,900 and landfill costs savings were $672.
“2021 was our 30th year of serving the poorest of the poor and disaster victims and was our largest shipping year to date!” Dalessandro continued. “We were able to ship over 975 truckloads carrying over 19 million pounds of aid, including over six million pounds of disaster relief supplies.
“Through these shipments, we were able to distribute desperately needed supplies to approximately 24.5 million people in need – the most people we have ever helped in a single year."
