The Hazel Mackin Community Library in Roberts announced last week they will be opening back up to the public June 15.
The hours will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 2-6 p.m., Thursdays.
Some of the current conditions include:
• Wearing a mask is recommended when entering library but is not required.
• Public restrooms will be unavailable.
• The children’s area will be closed. In addition, there will be no toys or games out in the library.
• Material returns will be available in the outside book drop only.
• There will be fewer public computers.
• Meeting rooms will be closed.
• All library programs, including the annual summer reading program, will be virtual.
