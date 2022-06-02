The Roberts Lions Club will be holding its annual Good Neighbor Days celebration this weekend.
The following is a schedule of events over the four days.
June 2
The festivities begin with a Community Appreciation Dinner at the park, starting at 5:30 p.m. with music by the St. Croix Central Marching Band. The Good Neighbor Award along with the button contest winner will be announced during the dinner. In addition, the Hazel Mackin Library Fundraising Committee will be having a dessert fundraiser.
K&M Rides and Amusements will be available until 9 p.m.
June 3
The rides and amusements starts at 6 p.m. along with bingo in the park building.
At 7 p.m., starts a tractor and diesel pickup pull along with a slow pitch softball tournament and music from "Brandy and the Chasers". "Half Shebang" takes the stage at 9 p.m.
June 4
The Good Neighbor Days 5K/10K/Kids Fun Run starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Elementary School.
The Car Show starts at 8 a.m. and run through 1 p.m. on Main Street. At 9 a.m. is a geocaching event.
The kiddie parade starts at 11 a.m. on Division Street in front of the school. Pie and Ice Cream will be available in the park building at 12 p.m.
At 1 p.m. is a kiddie tractor pull, followed by the Demolition Derby 30 minutes later.
Bingo will be held in the park building from 4:30-7:30 p.m. with music from "HellKat" and "Blue Dream" at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.
Fireworks will be held at dusk
June 5
The day begins with a church service in the park from Roberts UCC and Cross Lutheran at 9 a.m. The Grand Parade starts at 1 p.m., with pie and ice cream and music by "Faith" after the parade. Bingo will be in the park building from 2-5 p.m. with the raffle drawing at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.