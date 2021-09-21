The latest in road construction updates in the surrounding area.
Northwest Region Pavement Marking
Highway: Various
Location: Ashland, Buffalo, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties
Schedule: May 17 to October
Cost: $1.04 million
Description: Completing longline marking of centerlines and edge lines and special marking of words, arrows, stop bars, diagonals, curbs and crosswalks.
Traffic impacts:
• Motorists can expect overnight lane restrictions in:
o St. Croix County: I-94/Carmichael Road interchange ramps in Hudson.
Dunn and St. Croix counties
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp
Schedule: March 25, 2019 to September 2021
Cost: $57.5 million
Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right-of-way fencing and signing.
Traffic impacts: There will be sporadic lane and shoulder closures on east- and westbound I-94 from County Q to 250th Street during non-peak travel hours.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
• I-94 shoulder closures during peak traffic.
• Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
o 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
o 5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
o 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
o 5 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
o 5 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
o 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
• Westbound I-94 lane closures:
o 8 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday.
o 6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
o 6 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
o 6 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
o 6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
o 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; realigning and reconstructing the eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week at:
• Carr Creek:
o Eastbound I-94 inside lane closures:
6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
o Westbound I-94 inside lane closures:
8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
• County NN:
o Westbound I-94 inside lane closures:
8 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
5 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
5 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Highway: US 12
Location: County U east of Hudson to the west leg of WIS 65 near Roberts
Schedule: July 6 to September
Cost: $4.19 million
Description: Milling and replacing asphalt pavement, reconstructing the concrete pavement west of Clints Trail, repairing or replacing culvert pipes, widening asphalt shoulders and repairing aggregate shoulders and upgrading curb and gutter, guardrail, signage, pavement marking and rumble strips.
Traffic impacts:
• Motorists will encounter daytime lane closures controlled by flagging.
• Lanes are restricted to a width of nine feet.
• Temporary traffic signals, installed between Clints Trail and Ross Road, are controlling traffic in that area.
• Ross Road west of Clints Trail is closed at US 12 because of concrete work.
o The closure is anticipated to be in place until Monday, Sept. 27.
o Motorists can still access Ross Road from Badlands Road.
Highway: US 12
Location: WIS 65 North roundabout north of Roberts to US 63 North in the village of Baldwin and from US 63 North to US 63 South in Baldwin
Schedule: Aug. 16 to late October
Cost: $5.56 million
Description: Resurfacing the pavement, replacing a bridge over an unnamed waterway north of the village of Hammond with a new concrete box culvert, replacing roadside beam guard, upgrading sidewalk curb ramps in Hammond and Baldwin to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, replacing or repairing existing culverts, reconstructing the one-block section of US 12 between Wolf Street and County T/County TT in Hammond to create a flatter approach grade to the intersection and converting the US 12 and County T/County TT intersection in Hammond to four-way stop.
Traffic impacts:
• US 12 about a mile north of Hammond is closed for the replacement of the structure; traffic is being detoured via WIS 65, I-94 and US 63.
• The intersection of US 12/County T-County TT is closed for reconstruction; traffic is being detoured via WIS 65, I-94 and US 63.
• Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging where crews are replacing culverts or milling or paving the roadway.
