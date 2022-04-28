Road construction coming to US Highway 63 in 2025

Public ask to provide comments by May 6
Road construction is coming to US Highway 63 in the village of Baldwin in 2025.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation believes two areas on the highway need reconstruction:
• The bridge over the Rush River. Built in 1939, DOT officials state, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life.
• Vehicles traveling south on US Highway 63 frequently encounter stopped vehicles waiting to turn left onto Spruce Street, resulting in a high frequency of rear-end crashes.
To fix those problems, the DOT is proposing replacing the bridge, widening US 63, and adding a center turn lane on US 63 to allow for left turns at Spruce Street.
But first, the DOT wants to hear from the public. They will be holding a virtual public involvement meeting to gather input. They are asking for comments by May 6 and can be submitted via email at tyler.rongstad@dot.wi.gov or mail to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701, Attn. Tyler Rongstad.
The DOT anticipates real estate acquisitions as well.
“Widening the roadway is expected to result in the northbound lane and slopes affecting the open space between US 63 and the Baldwin Cemetery fence,” the DOT states.
US 63 will remain open to traffic during construction as motorists will use a temporary bypass built west of the existing highway and a temporary connection to Spruce Street.
Cameron Shiffer, DOT Northwest Region Consultant Project Manager, is unsure on when construction will start in 2025. He did give an estimated time frame of three months for a construction period.
Welcome to the discussion.
