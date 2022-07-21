RiverFest Celebrates the St. Croix River

A past St. Croix Valley Community Band Concert. This year’s concert is 7 p.m., July 21. 

 Contributed

RiverFest “a Party with a Purpose” invites you to join the celebration of the St. Croix River on July 19-23 in Hudson. While the goal of RiverFest is to get people out to enjoy the river, the purpose for the celebration is to build awareness of the river, our environment and the need to preserve our water quality.

The five-day event has activities planned to appeal to a variety of people, starting on Wednesday, July 20th the Toonies ENVIRO-FUN Puppets will be at the bandshell at 6:30 p.m. There is an Evening Prairie Hike at the Carpenter Nature Center Wisconsin Campus Trail on 7 p.m., Friday, July 22nd and Saturday, July 23rd there is the Native American Celebration from 1-4 pm followed by the Longer Table Picnic at 5 pm and the Honor the River Program at 6:30 pm.

