It is hard to imagine that such vibrant and successful cities and towns throughout the St. Croix River Valley all have one thing in common: Hundreds of children in our backyard are struggling with food insecurity….
River Valley Charities (RVC) was formed to come alongside the backpack programs in the local schools serving in the communities of Hudson, River Falls, Somerset, New Richmond, Ellsworth, Amery, Baldwin/Woodville, and St. Croix Central schools. RVC also collaborates with organizations working with at-risk youth through the Raider Network and Camp St. Croix.
These organizations are on the ground floor working with our children and their families in the community to identify and solve more than just a lack of basic needs. As mostly volunteer-run programs, they rely on grants and the support of the local community. They provide a much-needed service and have long-term, dedicated people working on their teams.
Within our partnerships, there are three key areas of focus. RVC is especially interested in transforming the St. Croix Valley through programs focused on rehabilitation and development with families in need:
• Crisis – We know there will always be children and families in crisis. We support them and other nonprofits that work in this space with a portion of our time and funding. Often, we see children and families trapped in this stage. We offer resources and opportunities to help guide children, and their family, to move to the next two stages.
• Rehabilitation – Once out of crisis situations, RVC walks alongside people and organizations to identify the root issues causing the crisis and begin the work to change that.
• Development – We ask the question….what tools, resources, or needs do these children and families need to make long-lasting generational changes? How can we help?
RVC, with our lead partner, Associated Eye Care, believe there is a direct link between healthy diets and good vision. Engagement with other corporate partners help to generate awareness of this vital link between vision and diet. With Associated Eye Care’s support, the local backpack programs provide nutritional food to families in need.
About River Valley Charities – River Valley Charities (RVC) is a 100% volunteer run 501c3 that gives back 100% of the proceeds it generates. Our Board focuses on creating and developing lasting solutions to assist at-risk families in the St. Croix Valley. We focus on the following objectives:
1. Partnerships – We focus on bringing together the many nonprofits and organizations that share a common focus with RVC. We facilitate best practices and networking days for these organizations to learn from each other.
2. Hunger – We work with our partners to identify what the needs are in the community and discuss how, together, we can best solve this.
3. Nutrition – Quality over quantity is our belief. We are working on solutions to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the backpack programs weekly. Quality food is more expensive than highly-processed food. We are trying to limit the amount of processed food sent home in backpacks.
4. Awareness – Many families in the St. Croix Valley are not aware of problems or needs in our community. We raise awareness through fundraising and events.
5. Fundraising – This is RVC’s primary focus. We are committed to working with the local business community to help raise the money needed to create a more permanent solution.
If you are interested in learning more about RVC, please visit our website at www.rivervalleycharities.com. We welcome your support and involvement in our mission to end hunger in the St. Croix River Valley.
About the the backpack programs - In the St. Croix Valley there are over 500 children signed up to participate in these programs. There are many more in need but have not yet signed up. Each community backpack program differs slightly but the commonality is to make sure children in our community have enough food to eat over weekends, long school breaks and summer. There is a large unmet need in the St. Croix Valley. The goal is to provide confidential support to families with needs defined by ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed).
