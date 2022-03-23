The City of River Falls recently received approval for removing their Powell Falls dam (the lower dam) from federal jurisdiction as well as approval for decommissioning the dam, paving the way for a simpler, less expensive removal process that is expected to be supported with funds from the State of Wisconsin. The jurisdiction change from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) moves the dam’s ultimate removal process over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR).
“This is a major milestone towards dam removal and river restoration and lets us move forward on a little more aggressive schedule. Removing Powell Falls dam from the FERC and having an accepted decommissioning plan are the result of a lot of work by City staff and was ultimately a team effort among many stakeholders involved in this project,” said Kevin Westhuis, manager of the City’s Municipal Utilities.
FERC approval to release the jurisdiction of Powell Falls dam to WDNR allowed the City to qualify and apply for a Municipal Dam Removal grant of up to $1 million to help pay for demolition and removal of Powell Falls Dam. The City, Kinni Corridor Collaborative (KinniCC), and Trout Unlimited worked with Representative Shannon Zimmerman and the joint finance committee to create this pathway for local investment in the 2021-2023 timeframe.
“I’m thrilled to see the process of removing the Powel Falls dam continuing to move forward. Removal of the dam is a priority in the long-term restoration of the Kinnickinnic. It is exciting to envision what the future of the Kinni corridor holds and I’ve been fortunate to be able to play a small role in this transformation,” said Representative Shannon Zimmerman, when advised of the transfer.
The Powell Dam removal and lower Kinni restoration are part of a series of planned projects to transform the Kinni Corridor in downtown River Falls over the next 10 to 20 years. The benefits of this transformation include improved stormwater management; removal of the hydro dams restoring a free-flowing river; and increased economic lift from eco-tourism on the Kinni, already a popular trout fishing and paddling destination.
“The Kinnickinnic River is a rare and beautiful, spring fed cold-water stream. This lower Kinni restoration project will reconnect and enhance over 1 mile of stream. As the City’s philanthropic partner, KinniCC is coordinating the community involvement and engagement of supporting stakeholders locally, and regionally across Wisconsin and Minnesota. We are actively raising funds to enhance the fishery and recreation area along with supporting a systematic monitoring of river conditions pre- and post-dam removal,” said Judie Foster Babcock, President of KinniCC and 5th generation descendant of the founder of River Falls, Joel Foster.
A key supporting stakeholder is the Kiap-TU-Wish Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Chapter volunteers monitored the thermal impacts of the hydro dams on the Kinni since 1992, documenting the 4.5 degree increase in summer average temperatures downstream due to the warming effects of the dams over that 30 year period.
Other Supporting Stakeholder Organizations include: University of Wisconsin – River Falls; River Falls School District; Kinnickinnic River Land Trust; The Prairie Enthusiasts – St Croix Valley Chapter; River Falls Community Foundation an affiliate of the St Croix Valley Foundation; Friends of the Kinni; North Woods and Waters of the St Croix Heritage Area; Wild Rivers; Landmark Conservancy; River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau; Grow To Share; Hope For Creation; American Rivers; and River Alliance of Wisconsin.
The City owns the land adjoining Powell Dam and the river corridor. Working with Stakeholders, the City will support both public and privately financed development of public use facilities and parkland. The potential for these areas along the restored river is still being imagined; and with hard work, private funding, and strategic investment through public/private partnerships, dreams will be able to become reality.
