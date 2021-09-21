St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity, River Falls Housing Authority and the City of River Falls are joining efforts in a five-day project called Rock the Block. The joint effort includes new sheds, accessible playground equipment, landscaping, park benches, picnic tables and a disc-golf course to encourage children and families to enjoy the outdoors in the City of River Falls’ RiverTown Homes neighborhood.
The five-day Rock the Block project takes place Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 26, at the RiverTown Homes community in River Falls. Volunteers from Andersen Windows & Doors, Kraus Anderson, UW-River Falls Alumni Association, River Falls Garden Club will lead the efforts, with support from many in-kind partners including Willow River Company, Haas Excavating, Sailer Sealcoating, the City of River Falls and many more.
“The River Falls Housing Authority has been provident in its management and maintenance of all our properties, but costs have kept us from adding or updating a number of amenities for some time,” said River Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Peggy Chukel. “Donations and more volunteers to help with construction and landscaping are still needed on our Rock the Block project.” More information is available here: https://scvhabitat.org/volunteer
SCVHFH is celebrating its 25th year in St. Croix Valley with its first Rock the Block effort, designed to connect communities with the shared mission of safe affordable housing, according to SCVHFH Executive Director Kristie Smith. “Especially now, stable shelter must be part of the long-term growth of sustainable communities,” Smith said. “We are proud to partner with the City of River Falls and River Falls Housing Authority, who share this vision in the work that they do every day.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and community picnic welcoming neighbors and volunteers is planned for 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26.
