Robert Cunningham, a graduate of St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 June 30 and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each students is required to participate in Plebe Summer. Last year, the Naval Academy received over 16,000 applications for the Class of 2026.
During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet, and music and also have restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.
The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenges that awaits them.
As the summer progresses, plebes rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, and handling yard patrol craft. They also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles.
Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical, and professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, marital arts, basic rock climbing, and obstacle, endurance, and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental, and team-building skills. Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.
