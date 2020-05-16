A River Falls man died Friday night during a clearing incident at Cedar Lake Speedway.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office reported while during a collision in the school bus races, safety crew personnel were tending to the damaged buses. Edward A. Nicholson, 62, River Falls, a member of the safety crew was assisting with clearing the track when one of the damaged buses rolled onto him. Nicholson was extricated and lifesaving efforts were attempted by emergency personnel.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.
Assisting at the scene was New Richmond EMS, New Richmond Fire and Rescue and Life Link III.
The Sheriff's Office concluded the news release by saying the incident remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Medical Examiner's Office and OSHA.
