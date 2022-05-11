A good crowd, including high ranking Grand Lodge officers, were in attendance to welcome potential new men Tuesday April 5, at the River Falls Masonic Lodge. Shown left to right, front row, was Scott Paulson, Grand Marshal, Eric Ruud, new prospect, Dave Anderson, newly voted as a new member, Ben Kusilek, new prospect and Earl Gunderson, Senior Grand Steward. Second row, left to right is Blair Conklin PM, Logan Schmidt current Worshipful Master, Gary Stang Grand Master of Masons in Wisconsin, Chris Falkner, PM, Fred Benson PM and Counselor, and Mike Elliott PM. Third row, left to right, is Austin Mahanke Senior Warden, Dean Monroe, PM, John Parsons, Tiler, Jim Wolfe acting Junior Deacon and Bob Hering of the Shrine Board of governors.
