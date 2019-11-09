The 2019-2020 River Falls community barn dance series kicks off Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7-9:30 p.m. with the Celtic-flavored western Wisconsin string band Greenwood Tree.
The barn dance, previously held at the Renaissance Academy on Maple Street, has been temporarily moved to Meyer Middle School while the other building undergoes renovation.
Meyer Middle School is located at 230 North 9th Street in River Falls. Barn dance attendees will park in the south lot and enter by door #305 on the south side of the building. The dances are held in the school’s spacious cafeteria area.
No prior dancing experience is required. A skilled caller teaches steps to newcomers and more seasoned dancers alike. Partners are optional. All dancing is social and singles are welcome. Children are especially encouraged to participate in the opening family-friendly segment from 7 to 8 p.m. The second part of the evening features somewhat more advanced dances.
Other dates in the 2019-2020 season are: Saturday, Jan. 18, Rush River Ramblers; Saturday, Feb. 15, Barn Cats; and Saturday, March 21, Woolly Buggers
The barn dance series is volunteer-operated and jointly sponsored by River Falls Community Arts Base and River Falls Parks and Recreation. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available. Information at http://www.riverfallscab.org.
