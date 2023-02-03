Rising property taxes leave property owners with sticker shock

Property owners have been left wondering just what caused the hikes after opening their end of the year tax bills. Some are pondering if they can even afford to hold on to their places or if 2023 will see them making some difficult choices concerning their location.
Over the past 10 years, the Wisconsin Legislature and governors have attempted several measures to ease the growth in property taxes, including capping how much they can raise tax rates each year.
But still, property taxes have continued to inch up.
Once you peel back the layers, property tax increases can be narrowed down to three main sources: schools, municipalities (including valuations) and counties. In a three-part series, the Baldwin Bulletin is going to look at the effect of each of the three, beginning with schools.
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, property owners across the state will pay $78.7 million more this year toward K-12 schools.
The 1.5% increase, from $5.40 billion last year to $5.48 billion thisyear, is considered modest, “given larger tax increases in past years and the current high rate of inflation,” the Policy Forum wrote in a recently published look at property taxes.
Though state lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers took actions that were meant to lower school property taxes, it has been the “hundreds of school referenda that have passed in the last handful of years” that are seen as a “likely cause.”
Last year there were 247 referendum questions on ballots across the state from school districts. The highest since 2001.
According to the Policy Forum, “This year was also notable for the amount of additional school property taxes approved by voters – up to $506.1 million in recurring and non-recurring taxes for district operations over the next several years … Additionally, in 57 successful capital referenda, voters in 2022 gave school district officials authority to issue up to nearly $2.1 billion in debt; no other year since 2000 has surpassed $1.8 billion.”
As school districts and municipalities begin to see federal pandemic aid come to an end, they are also facing costs rising from inflation.
For instance, according to the Policy Forum, the Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% in October 2022 over that same month in 2021.
“Since the beginning of 2018, voters around the state have approved 456 referendum questions – more than one per district. That includes 246 for operating budgets and 210 for borrowing for capital projects,” the Policy Forum wrote in a recent publication.
The totals, as projected by the Policy Forum, indicate that “In all, 285 of the 421 (67.7%) K-12 districts have passed at least one referendum in the last five years, with many passing more than one.”
There are two factors that could play into property taxation levels over the course of the next two years.
The Policy Forum states, “The first is that all federal pandemic relief dollars must be spent by September 2024 … thus far, many districts have sought to use those one-time dollars to make up for learning loss, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and purchase new technology rather than use the federal funds to pay ongoing expenses. Still, the end of these funds could add pressure for some districts to increase taxes.”
Baldwin-Woodville passed a referendum in April 2020, while St. Croix Central voters did the same last spring.
In the Village of Baldwin, a property with an assessed value of $288,600, saw its school bill increase from 1,744 in 2021 to 1,757.31 last year.
Meanwhile, a property in the town of Baldwin which had an assessed value of $395,600 the last two years has seen its school bill increase from $2,839.72 to $3,114.71, a difference of $274.99.
For the St. Croix Central School District, a property in the village of Hammond which was assessed at $153,500 the last two years saw the school district’s portion increase from $1,401.80 to $1,531.06, an increase of $129.26.
At the same time, in the Village of Roberts, a property which had an assessed value of $232,100 saw its taxes rise from $2,458.67 to $2,563.51, a difference of $104.84.
