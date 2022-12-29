Riebe to perform at Citrus Bowl again

B-W sophomore Melissa Riebe was chosen to perform in the Citrus Bowl pregame festivities for the second straight year.

When the subject of cheerleading was first approached as something to do, Melissa Riebe didn’t think anything would come of it. 

It’s safe to say her opinion has changed on the matter as for the second straight year Riebe will be performing in the pregame festivities at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. 

