Riebe to perform at Citrus Bowl again

When the subject of cheerleading was first approached as something to do, Melissa Riebe didn’t think anything would come of it.
It’s safe to say her opinion has changed on the matter as for the second straight year Riebe will be performing in the pregame festivities at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The Baldwin-Woodville sophomore earned the honor after achieving All-American honors at Cheer Camp during the summer months. To earn All-American status, Riebe had to display superior technical skills, leadership, and strong personal values.
“It was overwhelming, but fun,” she said of last years’ experience. “Now, I have an understanding of what it is.”
Riebe said she grew to like cheerleading since no one else in her family had done it, the quick thinking needed at times and the stunting involved.
“I love it more than I thought I would,” she continued.
The routine is expected to be mastered by the time she gets to Florida. The difficulties lie in everyone from the country coming together to perform it and then performing it front of 60,000 people can make for some harrowing moments.
“it’s going to be fun meeting new friends and getting out of my comfort zone,” she continued.
Her mother, stepdad and older sister will be along for the experience, which includes a visit to Universal Studios.
Riebe is a football and wrestling cheerleader at B-W along with being a member of the school musicals, FFA and 4H.
“I like football more,” she said when asked about the two. “There are more girls on the football team, the crowd likes us more in football and we can do more advanced stunting.”
