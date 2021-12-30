Melissa Riebe will be performing in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida Jan. 1, 2022. Riebe is a freshman at Baldwin-Woodville High School and was part of the 2021 football cheerleaders. Currently she is also part of the wrestling cheerleading squad. Melissa is excited to have this opportunity to join many different cheerleaders from around the country at this event. Besides cheer, Melissa also participates in all school musicals, choir, FFA, 4H, and pulls tractor in the summer.
The teams and individuals invited to perform in the pregame performance are trophy and award winners from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) and Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE) summer camps, brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella.
Participants invited will travel to Orlando for a week of rehearsals dedicated to preparing them for their Citrus Bowl pregame performance. The dancers and cheerleaders will perform in front of 60,000 fans in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The Citrus Bowl has been a college football tradition since 1947. The game gives cheerleaders and dancers the opportunity to perform at the seventh oldest collegiate bowl in the country, as well as the opportunity to visit Universal Orlando Resort parks.
For more than 45 years, Varsity Spirit has been the leading organization training cheerleaders and dancers and their coaches in proper safety technique, progressions and spirit leading activities. Cheerleaders and dancers are taught spirit leading essentials like game cheers and pep rally fundamentals as well as proper progressions, a part of a highly acclaimed Safety Awareness Program.
