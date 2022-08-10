The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) last week announced Timothy Buckley, age 31, was arrested in Richland Center, Wis. on August 2, 2022, for an expected charge of sexual assault with an individual confined to a correctional institution by a correctional staff member. Buckley worked as a Richland County deputy sheriff from March of 2021 through August 2, 2022, when he was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Following allegations of misconducted by a correctional officer employed at Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Clay Porter initiated an investigation. Sheriff Porter immediately requested DOJ conduct an independent investigation to protect possible additional victims inside the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.