Ribbons for Reese

Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 2:20 pm
The Baldwin-Woodville High School Band and Choir departments showed support for one of its own during its recent concert.
Students and staff worn green ribbons as support for Reese Becker, a sophomore who was diagnosed with cancer in December.
“One hundred percent out of nowhere,” said her father Eric, Viking Middle School’s Band Director, when asked when hearing the diagnosis. “There was never a sign, and she didn’t feel sick.”
Becker, who plays the flute in band, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in kindergarten, so to have two different cancer diagnosis before 18 is rare.
Eric said since January she’s had four cycles of chemotherapy along with five weeks of radiation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
“Right now, things are going really well,” he said. “She’s been amazing. I don’t know how a 16-year-old does it.”
He added the B-W community has been exemplary. “Everyone’s been good to her and to us,” he added. A Caring Bridge page has been set up to provide updates on Becker’s condition, under the name Reese Becker.
The concert, which was held Feb. 28, included eighth graders performing and singing with high schoolers.
Becker added the 8th grade band members had some excitement and nerves before playing with the high schoolers, but luckily the high schoolers were there to provide some advice.
“They were paying it forward,” he said.
