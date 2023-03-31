Ribbons for Reese

Baldwin-Woodville High School Band Director Adam Bassak talking during its Feb. 28 concert while wearing a ribbon in support of Reese Becker. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville High School Band and Choir departments showed support for one of its own during its recent concert. 

Students and staff worn green ribbons as support for Reese Becker, a sophomore who was diagnosed with cancer in December. 

