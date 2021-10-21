Baldwin village officials didn’t want to come to this, but they felt their hands were tied.
With damages to bathroom parks over the last couple of months, the idea of offering a reward was mentioned during last week’s Board meeting.
What was eventually settled upon was the following which was put on Facebook and the village’s website Monday morning:
“Sadly, the village parks and public restrooms have suffered severe vandalism in recent weeks.
The Village of Baldwin is offering a CASH REWARD for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for damage to the parks and restrooms at any time during the summer/fall of 2021.
If you have information on who may be responsible for the vandalism, please contact Baldwin Police Department at 715-684-3856.”
The reward conversation sprung from a request to change the Village ordinance which now states no one can pass through the Village parks from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. after Board approved the change.
Police Chief Darren Krueger states the request was done in lieu if they see someone during those hours, they can now ask, what is the person’s intent.
Board members asked if the damages have been to just one park. Krueger and Public Works Director Brad Boldt said they’ve all been hit. Boldt estimated damages were in the thousands.
“If we are going to catch them, they’ll be my summer help,” Boldt said.
After the meeting it was announced the bathrooms in the parks are now closed.
640 Main Street
The item on the agenda was described as to take action on an offer from St. Croix County for the village to acquire 640 Main Street.
“Absolutely not,” said member Austin Van Someren, before Van Damme even finished saying the item.
Board President Lance Van Damme asked Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson if the village is being forced to, to which Carlson said no, we are not.
Van Damme gave a quick summary of the former hotel, now abandoned building. It’s now St. Croix County property because taxes weren’t paid.
“Who knows the amount of asbestos or lead which is in the building,” he summarized. He opined abatement has to be considered and that cost could be enormous.
“The County might have better luck of getting state money to abate it,” he continued.
Carlson said from what she knows, the building hasn’t been officially condemned.
It was decided unanimously not to approve the county’s offer.
New Library Director
New Library Director Rita Magno gave her first monthly update to the Board. She talked about the programs the library have done in the past such as the Summer Reading Program, which was successful again. She also mentioned the Music and Movement series, and also touched upon wanting to expand the library’s horizon to working with other nonprofits.
Approvals
The Board approved the following:
-- Richard Carlson to the Zoning Board of Appeals and Mary Frey to the Historical Preservation Commission.
-- Held the swearing-in of part-time police officer Mike Dishno.
-- Wage adjustments for Brad Boldt, Graham Gausman and Trevor Anderson. Gausman will also be getting a promotion.
