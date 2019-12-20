Baldwin residents got a chance to say what they like and don’t like about the village.
In September, 536 residents participated in a Community Survey commissioned by the village’s Planning Commission and Village Board as part of its comprehensive plan.
The survey was available to all – residents, employers, employees and visitors. It was made available on the Village’s website along with a notice of the survey in the Bulletin. Paper copies were available in the municipal building lobby, the Baldwin Library and the Baldwin Senior Center.
73 of the respondents were female, 72 percent were between the ages of 25 and 54 and most lived in the Village.
Strengths
Participants were asked to highlight Baldwin’s three greatest assets. To the surprise of no one, the small-town lifestyle was the number one choice, followed by the location and the education system.
What also scored high was access to medical care, a sense of community and churches.
What didn’t fare well were recreational opportunities and adequate job opportunities.
Weaknesses
Maintaining adequate infrastructure is a challenge for communities small or large.
Baldwin residents agree as they see that issue as the village’s greatest challenge. In this survey, infrastructure includes maintenance of roads, streets and utilities.
Right behind infrastructure is adequate walking paths/sidewalks. Other challenges include providing affordable housing and adequate amenities (parks, education, municipal services).
Other frustrations included having more businesses available to keep residents in the community to do their shopping instead of traveling elsewhere.
For the future
One of the questions asked was what the planning commission and village board should do with this information. Improving transportation (roads, streets) and land-use (parks, trails, sidewalks, development) were the top two, closely followed by improving community facilities and economic development close behind.
Participants were then asked what land-use changes they’d like to see over the next 10 years and again improving walking trails/sidewalks were at the top of the list, followed by improving park amenities.
Other suggestions included fixing roads, change Main Street parking, more downtown parking, new playground equipment at Windmill Park and the creation of a dog park.
Among transportation concerns, improving street conditions was the number one issue by nearly 90 votes. After that, improving the sidewalk, pedestrian safety, more Main Street parking and additions of public transportation.
Business
Would Baldwin seem like a good place to locate and manage a business? More than 60 percent of the respondents said yes. However, as it is said in the survey, “While it’s impossible to tell is these respondents are actual business owners, it does indicate the perception is Baldwin has a favorable business atmosphere.”
The Pool
Over 60 percent of respondents agree that a pool is an improvement to the community that needs attention and would be supported. In addition, more soccer fields, a dog park, a youth center, development of Creamery Park and expanding the library also garnered the votes.
On Monday night, the Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved the resolution of letting the voters decide if they want a pool on the April ballot.
Improvement
On what community services could be the most improved, Parks/Rec was number one, followed by library (a bigger one) and public works (i.e. snow plowing and the timing and how it’s done). Also, of note, was the option for more internet/cable opportunities.
“There is a misconception the Village of Baldwin controls Baldwin Lightstream and allows them to be the only internet provider in the community,” the survey said. “In 2020, Baldwin Lightstream will be improving all the lines and connections in the villages of Baldwin and Woodville.”
