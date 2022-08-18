Last week, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) introduced H.R. 8592, the Guaranteeing Robust Agricultural Independence and Nutrition for America Act, also known as the GRAIN for America Act. This legislation would place a 1-year moratorium on the enrollment of farmland in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), which pays farmers to leave land uncultivated. After the 1-year moratorium, H.R. 8592 would prevent prime farmland from being enrolled in the CRP.
“If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need to secure America’s food supply, not pay farmers not to farm,” said Congressman Tiffany. “We cannot have a sustainable future if we have no food production.”
