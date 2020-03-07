Representative Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) issued the following statement Monday after Assembly Bill 531 (AB 531) was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers as WI Act 116.
“The number of lives taken by suicide among young people continues to grow across the state and country. As a member of the Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention, I am pleased that Governor Evers signed this bi-partisan bill into law.”
AB 531 requires that all future student identification cards distributed by schools across the state to include the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or, if the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ceases operations, another national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to individuals in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.
“Printing these support numbers is a simple tool that schools can use to raise awareness amongst their students, and potentially save the life of a young person in Wisconsin. Thank you to everyone who helped get this bill passed,” Representative Stafsholt stated.
