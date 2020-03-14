Representative Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) issued the following statement after Assembly Bill 75 (AB 75) was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers as 2019 WI Act 124.
“Rifle salutes are a long-held military tradition for honoring fallen service members at their funerals, recognizing the sacrifice of past generations at cemeteries on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and dedicating veteran war memorials.”
“This bill also ensures that law enforcement officers and fire fighters are also properly recognized for the roles they play in protecting Wisconsin families in their times of need.”
“AB 75 states that a municipal restriction on the discharge of a firearm may not be enforced if the discharge uses blank rounds and is used to provide military, firefighter, or law enforcement honors at a funeral, a cemetery on Memorial Day, a cemetery on Veteran’s Day, or a veteran’s war memorial.”
“I am proud to have worked alongside veterans, law enforcement and firefighters to guarantee their well-earned honor of a ceremonial rifle salute.”
